Adorable Crochet Handicrafts Adorn Bollards In One-North, Spreading CNY Cheer Among Visitors

Crochet Projects By Singapore Yarn Community Brings CNY Cheer To Fusionopolis At One-North

Chinese New Year (CNY) season is marked by different cultural practices, such as installing red lanterns and hosting lion dance performances.

For sewing enthusiasts from Yarn Bombing Singapore (YarnbombingSG), they decided to decorate Fusionopolis One – located in one-north – with festive crochet handicrafts.

From bollard covers to other forms of amigurumi, the crotchet decorations added a touch of festive vibes to the bustling complex.

Adorable CNY & bunny-themed crochet project welcomes Year of Rabbit

In a series of Facebook posts by YarnbombingSG, rabbit-themed crocheted handicrafts can be seen adorning the taxi stand and the surrounding area.

The three-part project comprised crocheted CNY toppers and bollard covers at the taxi stand, crochet spinners, as well as a setup of rabbit-themed amigurumi affectionately termed ‘bunny grove’.

In response to MS News’ queries, folks at YarnbombingSG shared that this is the initiative’s fourth year.

Designs from previous years’ initiatives were similarly adorable and featured other zodiac animals.

Made possible thanks to a group of 30 crocheters

According to YarnbombingSG, a team of about 30 crocheters contributed to the project. They comprised adults of a diverse age range, mostly in their late 20s and above.

YarnbombingSG considers these projects “community art”, as participants are free to come up with their own designs as long as they fit the concept and size guidelines.

Members of the public are urged not to remove any of the handicrafts on display as they will be returned to the makers where possible.

The project will be on display till 10 Feb, so be sure to head down before that if you’re keen to check them out.

Featured image adapted from Facebook, Facebook and Facebook.