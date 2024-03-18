Customer allegedly finds cockroach in drink from Mr Bean outlet in Queenstown, company investigating matter

Customer says she was sipping drink from Mr Bean when she spat out a cockroach

After buying a drink from Mr Bean, a customer got more than she bargained for when she allegedly sipped in something that wasn’t supposed to be there.

When she spat it out, she came to the sickening realisation that a cockroach had been in her mouth.

Mr Bean said that they are conducting a full check of the premises.

Woman’s colleague bought drink from Mr Bean in Queenstown MRT

Posting in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Monday (18 March), a woman by the name of Pamster Tan said she had initially been enjoying a drink since 12 noon.

She added that the drink was bought by a colleague from the Mr Bean outlet in Queenstown MRT.

She continued to drink till the “later part of the day”, she said.

Woman allegedly spits out cockroach from Mr Bean drink

At one point, she sipped in something that was “not a pearl”, Ms Tan said.

It also had a crunch to it, she added.

She spat it out, and was horrified to see a cockroach, she claimed.

She then felt “sick”, wondering what sort of bacteria she had been ingesting since 12 noon.

Woman contacts SFA over the matter

Ms Tan called for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to look into the matter.

In the comments, she confirmed that she had already contacted the agency directly.

A netizen advised her to see a doctor and keep a sample of the drink as evidence.

Another commenter seemed open to the possibility that the cockroach may have entered the drink after purchase as he asked her whether the cup left her possession while she was drinking from it.

Mr Bean apologises for alleged cockroach incident

Later in the evening, Mr Bean responded to Ms Tan in the comments, apologising for the incident.

It asked her to send over her contact details in a private message so they could speak to her and gather feedback.

The company would also start investigations, it said.

Mr Bean conducting full check of Queenstown premises

In a statement provided to MS News, Mr Bean said it was aware of the incident.

The company has activated a full check of the Queenstown premises immediately, as a precautionary measure, it added.

It has also reached out to the customer for more information so that it can carry out a thorough investigation.

The customer will be kept updated, it

MS News has contacted Ms Tan and the SFA for more information.

