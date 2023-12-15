Cockroach Crawls From Pizza By Little Caesars Funan, Pizzeria Apologises & Offers Refund

Cockroach Nymph Crawls From Pizza By Little Caesars Outlet In Funan Mall

It’s only natural for people to expect a certain level of hygiene from food establishments. After all, unhygienic practices could cause customers to experience gastroenteritis or other severe complications.

A customer who recently bought a pepperoni pizza from Little Caesars’ outlet at Funan Mall allegedly saw a cockroach crawling from the dish.

The pizzeria has since apologised for the incident and offered a refund. Meanwhile, the Singapore Food Agency is looking into the matter.

Customer finds cockroach crawling out of Little Caesars pizza

Speaking to MS News, Luna shared that she ordered a pepperoni pizza with stuffed crust from the Little Caesars outlet at Funan on Monday (11 Dec).

Upon collecting the pizzas, Luna and her sister hopped on a Grab ride home.

Later, as her family was digging into the food, a baby cockroach allegedly crawled out from under the pizza.

The family completely lost their appetite and Luna called the outlet 28 times via a number available on the receipt.

However, Luna and her family could not get through until the 28th call in which staff from the pizzeria informed the family to leave their feedback on the eatery’s website.

Luna then contacted the outlet through a chat function available on Little Caesars’ website. She also sent a complaint via a feedback form and left a Google review asking them to contact her.

However, it seems she didn’t manage to get a response.

Frustrated with the lack of response, Luna shared the incident on Reddit and reported the matter to SFA.

Company offers customer refund and complimentary pizzas

On Thursday (14 Dec), Little Caesars’ communications manager reached out to Luna, apologising for the incident.

She clarified that the number Luna contacted was not in use — there were apparently no telephones at their outlets.

Little Caesars’ team also spoke to staff at the Funan outlet and reminded them to maintain good hygiene and cleanliness at the outlet.

However, the company said they were not able to identify if the pest originated from the outlet.

Nonetheless, the pizzeria said they would take “full responsibility” for the incident.

In addition, she offered Luna a full refund and two complimentary large pizzas.

Luna told MS News that she has accepted Little Caesars’ apology. The refund was processed on Friday (15 Dec) morning and she would be receiving the pizzas that same night.

SFA looking into incident

Speaking to MS News, Little Caesars said they were unable to identify the origin of the cockroach, but said they conduct pest control every month at the outlet.

Their Funan outlet last underwent pest control on 23 Nov and the report apparently showed that there were no cockroaches on their premises.

The pizzeria added that the customer ordered the pizza as a takeaway so the nymph could’ve come from an external source.

Little Ceasars said they’re working closely with their staff to ensure cleanliness at the outlet and is communicating closely with the customer to prevent similar incidents.

In response to MS News’ queries, SFA confirmed that they were looking into the matter.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.