Cockroach Found In Box Of Sushi From Balestier FairPrice, Supermarket Engages Pest Control

Cockroach Found In FairPrice Sushi On 8 May

Sushi from supermarkets makes easy and convenient meals when you are in a rush. People would generally trust them to be safe as they are usually sold by renowned grocers.

However, one shopper, unfortunately, learnt that this might not always be the case.

They had allegedly found a disturbing add-on to a box of aburi sushi from a FairPrice supermarket in Balestier — a cockroach.

Images of the incident started circulating online, prompting the supermarket chain to pull all sushi products of the same batch from their shelves. They also engaged pest control to deal with the situation.

Photos of cockroach in FairPrice sushi circulated on Telegram

Photographs of the affected sushi box surfaced on the SGFOLLOWSALL Telegram group on Tuesday (9 May).

At first glance, the box of aburi sushi appears normal — slices of semi-cooked salmon on top of balls of rice.

However, if you look closely, there is what looks like a small cockroach under the plastic cover of the container.

The labels on the box indicate that the price of the sushi has been reduced from S$8.80 to S$6.80.

They also say the food was packed on Monday (8 May) and expires the same day.

The captions of the Telegram message only state that the box of aburi sushi was from “Balestier Mall”. It did not provide any other information or context on the incident.

Supermarket pulled sushi of same batch from shelves, engaged pest control

Responding to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from FairPrice Group iterated that food safety is their top priority and that they take this matter very seriously.

They shared that the incident occurred at the sushi counter of the FairPrice supermarket at Shaw Plaza.

Since they learnt of what happened, FairPrice has discarded all their sushi products from that same batch.

They also thoroughly cleaned and sanitised the area, and engaged pest control professionals to inspect and treat it.

The spokesperson apologised for the public concern the incident has caused. They also reassured customers that they are fully committed to adhering strictly to food safety regulations and taking all necessary measures to provide them with safe and wholesome food.

FairPrice Group is currently reviewing the incident with their vendor to prevent similar occurrences.

