Home Bakers Can Set Up E-Commerce Website With Cococart Within Minutes

Many Singaporeans found love in baking amid long hours of staying at home during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

For those serious about their craft, ‘circuit baking’ became more than a pastime. It was an alternative source of income — a chance to start a business and watch it flourish.

But finding success can be difficult, especially when there’s also the need to deal with the nitty-gritty administrative details of building a brand and juggling countless orders.

Enter Cococart, an e-commerce platform that makes setting up an order payment website a piece of cake. Within minutes, your online business is ready to launch.

Now you can focus on your baking without the knead to settle orders manually.

Set up your order form on Cococart with a few clicks

Starting a new business from scratch is tough. You’ll have to take on multiple tasks other than baking, such as keeping track of orders, communicating with customers, and maybe even handling the delivery personally.

Things may become overwhelming — you’d probably wish you were an octopus instead so you can multitask.

Cococart can help make life a little easier. In a few simple steps that’ll take you less than 5 minutes, you can set up an order form and establish your online business.

All you’d have to do is submit a few details of your business, e.g. your shop name, product, delivery or pick-up details, and upload pictures of your product. Just like that, your website will be instantly created.

Cococart also provides you with the flexibility of adding options and customising each product.

So even if your customers are looking for extra chocolate chips or a healthier option, you can send them exactly what they need.

And just like that, voila, your shop has its very own e-commerce website.

It’s a fuss-free process that only takes about 2 minutes, saving precious hours of you managing orders one by one.

The service comes with no extra charges. And we all know how every single cent counts when you’re running your own small business.

Aesthetically pleasing & easy to use

Establishing your home baking business means hustling hard to bring quality pastries – and a pleasant experience – to your customers.

Apart from a user-friendly interface, your e-commerce website with Cococart is also easy on the eyes with its minimalist aesthetic design.

You can link the site to your social media accounts so that customers can keep up to date with your newest creations and offerings.

The website is also easily accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. This way, your customers can key in their orders on the go, whether it’s for last-minute planning for a colleague’s birthday or an advance order for their parents’ anniversary.

Cococart’s platform accepts various forms of payment, from credit cards to PayNow, so your customers needn’t fret if they don’t have shiny plastics or a fund transfer service.

The system will send out order confirmation emails, as well as reminder emails, with your brand’s logo.

So, hopefully, gone are the days of dealing with pesky customers who forget to pick up their orders, which may take away precious time from you and your bakes.

Merchant dashboard helps you track business growth

When you’re a home baker who’s also running a business, it’s time to start thinking like an entrepreneur. You’ll need useful information that will help you ensure your business stays afloat.

Cococart organises data so you’ll know where to start looking. Orders made will generate auto-receipts to help you keep track of things.

And you’d be glad to know that the merchant dashboard comes with all the features you need to both manage and track your business’ growth.

These include:

number of orders

revenue made

average order size

top products

You can even find out how most customers prefer to make payments and get their orders.

The platform will also allow you to organise sales and deliveries according to your schedule — no coding or jumping through complicated hoops required.

There’s no need to manage your sales manually either, as coupon codes will reel in the customers for you.

Whether you’re a millennial setting up a business as a side hustle or a mother who was convinced to start selling your baked goods, the process will be as easy as pie.

Get a free 1-month premium membership on Cococart

Thousands of merchants have already made over $15 million in sales using Cococart, a testament to the value a simple service can offer.

So if you’re just starting out or have been looking for a way to manage your small business better, you can consider jumping onto the Cococart wagon.

There are 2 types of plans available: free and premium. The free plan is self-explanatory, while the premium one starts from $5 a month.

Cococart is currently offering a free month of their premium membership worth up to S$106.50 (US$79). So on top of being able to set up a complete online store in just minutes, you can enjoy the following features to grow your business:

Promo codes

Connect your own domain

Bulk discounts

Export orders to CSV

Analytics and reports

Customer reminders

Daily order summaries

Custom logo in emails

Facebook Pixel and Google Analytics

To use this, simply enter the promo code <MUSTSHARECNY> by 2 Feb 2022 when checking out. Find out more about what Cococart has to offer on their website here or check them out on Instagram.

Having the right tools for your home business

Taking that leap into the unknown and following your passions is one of the bravest choices one can make.

Don’t let your dreams be bogged down by the day-to-day administrative details that have little to do with the delicious pastries you make.

So if you took a chance to start up a home bakery, bake it count by using the right tools that help you celebrate your talents by reaching more customers with your baked goods.

