Coffee Bean Celebrates International Women’s Day With 50% Promo On 8 Mar

There’s nothing quite like a refreshing cup of coffee first thing in the morning, especially with the recent wet weather we have been experiencing.

On Tuesday (8 Mar), which is also International Women’s Day, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be treating the ladies to a cup of their favourite drinks.

Coffee Bean will be offering a 50% discount on 6 selected drinks. Peek-a-boo tumblers will also be available for purchase at just $10.

Coffee Bean has 50% off 6 drinks for the ladies on 8 Mar

On Monday (7 Mar), Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf shared on Facebook that they will celebrate International Women’s Day with a 50% promotion on selected drinks.

From 8 Mar at 12am, women can purchase selected regular-sized drinks at half the price. The promotion will run all the way till 10pm.

Here are the drinks under the promotion:

The Original Mocha Ice Blended

Choc Cookie Crumble Ice Blended

White Choc Dream Ice Blended

Butterfly Pea Cold Brew Tea

Oat Milk Latte

Cappucino

The selected drinks are fan-favourites of the ladies, and they might sell out fast, so you might want to head down to Coffee Bean early to avoid the peak hour craze.

Peek-A-Boo tumblers will be sold at $10

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also be having a promotion on their Peek-A-Boo bear tumblers.

The tumblers debuted on 22 Feb for $16.40. But for one-day only on 8 Mar, they will be available to ladies for just $10.

These adorable tumblers come in 3 colours — mint, beige, and pink.

While they might not look like much at first glance, when you pull the silicone handle, a small teddy bear peeks out the top of the tumbler.

The adorable bear will have you cooing you over it. It’s also a delightful surprise that’ll help get you through your long dreary workdays.

Plus, these tumblers will keep your beverage piping hot for long hours so you can make your coffee last the entire day.

Head down to any Coffee Bean outlet

For many of us, getting our coffee fix in the morning is important to set the tone for our day.

And at half the price, it is truly worth the trip down to your nearest Coffee Bean store.

So, ladies, you might want to head down early tomorrow (8 Mar) to avoid long queues as you indulge in a delicious and very well-priced cuppa drink.

