Coffeeshop Operators Should Clean Toilets Every 30 Mins During Peak Periods: MSE

Coffeeshop Operators Expected To Clean Toilets More Frequently During Peak Hours

Besides maintaining the cleanliness of their dining premises, coffeeshop operators should also ensure toilets on their premises clean and hygienic.

Responding to a recent Parliamentary Question, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu advised coffeeshop operators to clean their toilets every half-hour during peak periods.

Ms Fu added that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducts inspections periodically and will take enforcement actions if they detect lapses.

On Wednesday (10 Jan), Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong penned a Parliamentary Question asking Ms Fu if the National Environment Agency imposes a minimum standard of cleanliness for public toilets at coffeeshops.

If not, he questioned if NEA would consider issuing a guideline or standard to ensure the cleanliness of all public toilets.

In response, Ms Fu said in a written reply that Regulation 30(2) of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations dictates that every licensee of a food establishment — including coffeeshops — must ensure the cleanliness and proper maintenance of toilets on its premises.

NEA also published an advisory in March 2023 urging public toilet owners to implement a cleaning and maintenance schedule to keep toilets clean.

Ms Fu said that managers of coffeeshop premises are advised to adopt toilet cleaning frequencies similar to that of hawker centres.

This involves cleaning their toilets once every one to two hours during non-peak timings, and every half-hour during peak periods.

In addition, the advisory details cleaning methods, equipment, and cleaning agents staff should use for different surfaces.

SFA will take action against lapses

Ms Fu added that SFA conducts inspections on these toilets to ensure licensees adhere to regulations. The agency also ensures that licensees implement measures to maintain good public hygiene.

SFA will take enforcement actions if lapses are detected.

The Environmental Sanitation (ES) Regime further requires coffeeshops to develop and implement upstream measures to achieve “stipulated cleanliness outcomes” at their premises, which include toilets.

The managers of coffeeshops’ premises will also have to adopt mandatory baseline cleaning standards.

This involves cleaning daily and frequent disinfection, in addition to conducting thorough cleaning and disinfection at least once every quarter.

Featured image adapted from Restroom Association of Singapore.