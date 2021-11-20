Kopitiam Toilets To Be Decorated With Decals & Stickers To Look More Homely

Kopitiam toilets carry a reputation of grime and dirt in every corner — many patrons would naturally do their business anywhere else if they could.

To combat this, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is rolling out a campaign where they’ll decorate kopitiam toilets with decals and stickers.

Image courtesy of NEA

This is meant to encourage public toilet cleanliness as these decorations include a message of “Flush, Clean, Bin, and Dry”.

As of Friday (19 Nov), 10 kopitiam toilets have already gone through this facelift with a further 110 slated to get the same treatment in December.

10 kopitiam toilets decorated with wraps and stickers

According to The Straits Times (ST), 10 coffee shops in Singapore have already been decorated with posters, wraps, and wall stickers.

The decorations are meant to make public toilets more “homely and cosy” to encourage users to maintain public toilet cleanliness.

The facelift includes wrapping the toilet cubicle in bathroom tile wallpaper as well as installing shelves with potted plants.

Image courtesy of NEA

There are also posters encouraging patrons to keep toilets clean as they would at home.

Image courtesy of NEA

Moving forward, toilets at 110 other kopitiams are slated to undergo similar transformations by December.

Decors will hopefully encourage patrons to maintain public cleanliness

One of the first coffee shops to receive this upgrade is FoodHub Coffee Shop at Block 214 Serangoon Avenue 4.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment Amy Khor was present to commemorate the occasion and told ST that maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces is necessary to curb diseases such as Covid-19.

Mr Edward D’Silva, Chairman of the Public Hygiene Council (PHC), was also present and noted that public toilets were getting dirtier before the pandemic started.

The move to redesign public toilets to look more “homely” would hopefully encourage users to take better care of public washrooms.

Hoping decorations create the paiseh factor

Keeping public amenities clean might seem like a no-brainer, but that’s sadly not the case for everyone.

Hopefully, with the new campaign, patrons would feel more paiseh if they were ever to sully the public restroom while doing their business.

Featured image courtesy of National Environment Agency.