S’poreans lament closure of Cold Storage at Leisure Park Kallang after nearly 2 decades of operations

Cold Storage says the closure was "strategically planned" and "the result of careful, long-term planning".

By - 30 Mar 2025, 11:35 am

Singapore netizens saddened by Leisure Park Kallang Cold Storage closure on 9 March

Singapore netizens lamented on a post about the closure of a Cold Storage supermarket at Leisure Park Kallang.

The outlet alerted customers with a banner, informing them of the permanent closure as early as 26 Feb.

“We are permanently closed from 9 March 2025.”

A Facebook post on 9 March showed photos of the store’s mostly empty shelves on its final day.

The bare fridges of meat stood in stark contrast to the usually overflowing displays one usually sees.

On Reddit, a user posted today (27 March), showing the banner and the shuttered supermarket. It is unclear when the photo was taken.

“Really sad to see Cold Storage go, after close to two decades at Kallang,” they wrote.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Other Singaporeans noted the long, nostalgic history of the store.

A 37-year-old TikTok influencer recalled visiting the outlet during his primary school days.

Cold Storage says closure was ‘strategically planned’

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from Cold Storage confirmed that the official last day of the outlet’s operations was 9 March.

They added that the closure announcement had been communicated to customers since 21 Feb.

Cold Storage said that the decision has been “strategically planned” when asked about the reason behind the closure.

“Every store opening or closure is a result of careful, long-term planning to ensure we best serve our communities and deliver on the things that matter to them,” the spokesperson said.

Netizens saddened at closure

Many in the comments lamented the closure, one writing that they liked Cold Storage with a frowning face.

Another user agreed, writing that they enjoyed how the supermarket was usually not crowded.

“And this is the reason why it closed down,” a third netizen joked.

One commenter said the closure was “sad to see”. They felt that Cold Storage had a better range of shellfish-free products and salads than its competitors.

A user even called it one of their favourite Cold Storage outlets as they expressed their sadness.

Another person noted that the store had just been remodelled a few years ago.

The Leisure Park Kallang outlet previously reopened after a renovation in Sept 2022.

On 24 March, 8world News reported that DFI Retail Group would sell all 48 Cold Storage stores in Singapore to Malaysian group Macrovalue by the end of 2025.

Macrovalue will also receive 41 Giant stores for an initial total price of S$125 million.

Also read: Filmgarde Cineplexes closes down last outlet in Kallang, exits cinema business after 18 years

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Facebook.

