M’sian Calls Out Disparity In Coldplay Ticketing Services Between S’pore & M’sia, Highlights Need For Improvement

Malaysian Calls Out Disparity In Coldplay Ticketing Services Between Singapore & Malaysia

The recent Coldplay ticketing frenzy in Singapore has been the talk of the town. While there were a few hiccups with the local ticketing services, many still managed to secure their seats for the concert.

However, this was apparently not the case for those from our neighbouring country, Malaysia.

Recently, a Malaysian man penned a lengthy thread on Twitter, highlighting the disparity in ticketing services between Malaysia and Singapore.

He pointed out that the ticketing experience in Singapore was way smoother than that in Malaysia, which he described as “an ordeal”.

Securing Coldplay tickets in Malaysia was extremely difficult

On Monday (19 June), a Twitter user from Malaysia shared his experiences securing tickets to Coldplay’s concerts on both sides of the Causeway.

1/ A few weeks ago, securing Coldplay concert tickets in Kuala Lumpur was an ordeal. Today, the experience in Singapore was seamless – just get in queue, select tickets, pay, and you're done. The difference in experience got me thinking. https://t.co/Cvap3PCVwS — Saify Akhtar 🇲🇾🇸🇬🇵🇰 (@saifyakhtar) June 19, 2023

He claims that while securing tickets for the Kuala Lumpur show was an “ordeal”, the experience for the Singapore show was “seamless”.

The alleged contrast in ticketing experience led him to question the different quality of digital services offered in both countries.

Singapore’s ticketing services for Coldplay drastically outperformed Malaysia’s

He pointed out quite a few differences that made Singapore’s ticketing system much smoother than Malaysia’s.

Firstly, the ticketing system in Singapore provides each buyer with a clear queue number. This gives buyers greater “clarity” about where they ‘stand’ in line.

Furthermore, the user claimed that the ticketing platform used for the Singapore show had a much better user experience than that used for the Malaysia concert.

Not only that, Singapore buyers had six concert dates to choose from. However, in Malaysia, everyone was scrambling for a seat at Coldplay’s only show in Kuala Lumpur.

Finally, he claims that the ticketing system in Singapore does not require buyers to select the specific seat they want. Instead, fans only needed to choose the quantity and their desired category and the system will automatically assign them seats.

This made the process more “streamlined”, and removed a lot of “unnecessary friction”.

Highlights need for improvement in digital services

Noting the contrast in the quality of the ticketing services, the user highlighted the need for improvements to Malaysia’s digital services.

Seeing how much better Singapore’s system was compared to Malaysia, he also noted that “these differences reflect varying levels of investment in, and commitment to, delivering a top-notch customer experience.”

Furthermore, he also highlighted the quality of such digital services is important not just for concert ticketing, but for other online services as well.

Thus, as consumers, he believes that Malaysians should push to improve user experience across all digital services.

