Man in S’pore ‘felt so dumb’ after buying collapsible water bottle & realising it can’t collapse when filled

Man in Singapore buys collapsible water bottle, finds out it can’t collapse when full

A man in Singapore recently shared a lighthearted but relatable blunder after buying a collapsible water bottle from a 7-Eleven store, only to discover that it doesn’t collapse when filled with water.

Posting on the Complaint Singapore Facebook Group, he admitted “he felt so dumb” about the purchase.

Tried collapsible water bottle sample in store

According to the post, the man had spotted the bottle at a 7-Eleven outlet and noticed there was a sample on display.

The packaging advertised that the 500ml bottle could collapse to a size “smaller than your iPhone” when folded.

Intrigued, he tested the sample in the shop and saw how it could be compressed and stretched back. But one question lingered in his mind — how would it collapse if there was water inside?

After purchasing the bottle, he went home and poured water into it. That’s when the answer became painfully clear — it can’t.

He realised that the bottle is only collapsible when it is empty. Still, he took the discovery in his stride:

But ok lah. When I drink finish (sic) the water, can collapse it so won’t take up space in my bag.

Netizens amused by his water bottle ‘misadventure’

The post drew laughs and amused reactions from netizens.

A netizen felt that the original poster (OP) was stating the obvious when he shared that the bottle is only collapsible when empty.

Another commenter joked that they also felt cheated when they got wet on a rainy day because they had folded their umbrella.

Meanwhile, this netizen brutally suggested that the OP probably skipped Science class back in school.

Also read: ‘I’m from Yishun’: Customer’s reply stumps tattoo artist after being told pain depends on area

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Norman Yew on Facebook.