Elderly Uncle At Marine Parade Shop Sells Marvel Comic Books At Just 3 For S$10

Marine Parade Shop Owner Sella Retro Comic Books At Low Prices

With the brand new release of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’, superhero films have certainly proven themselves to remain popular.

Superhero comics, however, seem to have lost their spark in modern society.

Looking to relive the nostalgia of comic books, a Facebook user recently visited Silver Kris Comics in Marine Parade.

The humble comics shop is owned by an elderly uncle, who continues to sell comics at a steal.

While one comic book costs as low as S$5, readers can bring home three comics for just S$10.

Dedicated shop owner in Marine Parade continues to sell comic books

On 31 May, a Facebook user recounted his experience at Silver Kris Comics in Marine Parade.

In the Facebook post, the user shared that he visited the store as he was feeling nostalgic and wanted to browse through its collection.

When he visited, the elderly uncle who owns the store greeted him and welcomed him happily into the store.

The uncle was extremely eager, introducing different comics that might interest him.

As he took the time to browse the many comics available, the uncle continued sharing more books with him.

Feeling touched by the uncle’s efforts, he decided to purchase three “retro Spider-man titles”.

He was intrigued by the unique cover art of the comics.

Retro and rare comic books sold at low prices

As it turns out, the uncle had been selling comics for a while now, and his comics have remained affordable throughout the years.

Back when MS News covered Silver Kris Comics in 2020, the uncle was selling his comics at a steal.

For just S$10, customers could purchase any three comics of their choice.

Today, he continues to sell his retro comics at such low prices.

One comic book costs S$5. Meanwhile, three comics are priced at just S$10.

A must-visit for comic book lovers

While superhero films are all the rage now, it’s definitely difficult to compare them to the incredible comics we loved as children.

If you’re looking to take a trip down memory lane, here’s how you can get to Silver Kris Comics:

Silver Kris Comics

Address: 01-59, 84 Marine Parade Central, Singapore 440084

Opening hours: 12pm to around 6pm daily

Nearest bus stop: Opp Parkway Parade

So the next time you’re in the East, consider popping by to patronise the uncle who’s remained so dedicated to his store.

However, take note that the opening hours might differ depending on the owner’s health condition.

Have you ever visited Silver Kris Comics? Let us know in the comments below.

