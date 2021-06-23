Singapore To Receive Comirnaty Vaccine Batch Soon

As Singapore ramps up its vaccination effort to reach the 50% full vaccination target by August, more vaccine supplies are rolling in.

We’ll soon be receiving a batch of vaccines with the label ‘Comirnaty’, which is the alternative name for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Since the manufacturing processes and specifications are similar, they’re thus the same as the existing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Comirnaty vaccine batch to arrive in Singapore

In an update on Wednesday (23 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the incoming batch of vaccines.

Though the label states ‘Comirnaty’, the contents are exactly the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

In fact, the name Comirnaty™ has been in use since Dec 2020.

According to a press release by manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech, their vaccines acquired the official brand name back in 2020.

The moniker features a combination of the following terms, symbolising the first-ever authorised mRNA vaccine:

Covid-19

mRNA

Community

Immunity

As such, they’ve marketed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Europe under the name Comirnaty™.

MOH to update vaccination records

Therefore, it follows that our national vaccination programme will incorporate the Comirnaty™ vaccines.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty™ has the same scientific name BNT162b2, is manufactured in Europe, and shipped directly to Singapore.

As such, MOH will adjust the vaccination records of those who received either vaccine to “Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty”.

The move is mainly for administrative purposes, as they are essentially interchangeable.

More supplies to aid vaccination efforts

It’s comforting to know that Singapore is continuing to receive a steady supply of vaccines.

This certainly assures us in our bid to build up our defences against the ongoing pandemic.

Hopefully, with everyone’s cooperation, we can reach our 50% vaccination target by August and 75% by October.

