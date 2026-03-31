M’sian alleges that condo security delayed emergency services by 45 mins for a woman who later died

Condo security in Malaysia allegedly delayed emergency services for 45 minutes

On Tuesday (24 March), a Malaysian philanthropist Chee Heng Kuan shared a harrowing experience where he claimed condo security barred emergency services from entering the premises, which resulted in a woman dying.

He said it was because they had sought clearance from their supervisors despite an ongoing emergency.

Mr Chee also warned that the extra precautions for safety have their downsides as well.

“The higher the security you have with standard and rigid instructions, it will be fatal if you have a medical emergency,” he wrote.

Woman dies after security bars help from entering

In his post, Mr Chee said that the condo prevented emergency services from entering the area for “a good 45 minutes”.

“Guards stood firm and denied entry for 45 minutes in condo until obtained clearance from their top bosses,” he continued.

By the time they were able to enter the unit, the lady inside had “long gone to heaven”. Mr Chee said the woman is believed to be an ethnic Chinese woman in her 50s who suffered a cardiac arrest.

He also said the guard was “eventually helpful” when they assisted in transporting the woman’s body off for post-mortem.

Warns about medical emergency in condos

Using the harrowing story as an example, Mr Chee urged condos to be more thoughtful about possible medical emergencies.

“Please inform your guards and your condo management that to use FAST MEDICAL RESPONSE in case of emergencies,” he wrote.

He also insisted that security guards should be better trained to handle medical emergencies.

Additionally, he warned that most condos do not have an Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

“I hope the government can impose the rules that every condo or apartments built must have at least 2 units of AED,” he added.

He also strongly suggested that security be more ready for fire and hostile incidents too.

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Featured image adapted from Chee Heng Kuan on Facebook.