When MS News reported about a delivery rider’s unpleasant experience with management at a condo in Alexandra, I was surprised the media decided to voice out our struggles.

But you should know that that condo isn’t the only one. I can name at least 5 condos within Alexandra alone that don’t let riders enter the premises with their bikes.

Without any parking lots outside, we only have 2 choices — the footpath or the side of the road. Both aren’t ideal as not only can riders get fined, we might obstruct the path for others like parents with young children in strollers and people in wheelchairs.

We can’t get customers to collect the food at the guardhouse either since they paid for it to be delivered to their doorstep.

And when we do follow instructions to park our vehicles outside, we end up getting into trouble with the customers.

Despite arriving on time, the order reaches them late because we have to:

Walk in

Check in using SafeEntry

Sometimes fill up a form

Walk up to the lift lobby

Wait for the intercom if someone else is using it

It’s frustrating that we as riders have to put up with all these inconveniences simply because of poor management.

If condos have the capacity, I’d suggest that they allocate parking lots for riders to leave our vehicles at while we quickly drop off orders.

Otherwise, letting us wait at a corner of the drop-off point could work too, while we request for customers to collect their orders from us. That way, we can still move our vehicles if we happen to be in anyone else’s path.

These aren’t huge requests from us. We just want to be able to fulfil our jobs responsibly as delivery riders and law-abiding road users.

Before this, everyone hailed us as ‘delivery heroes’. Why can’t you treat us with kindness now too?

Alan Choo

