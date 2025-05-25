Man in Norway wakes up to find container ship crashed in his garden, vessel misses his bedroom by 5 metres

Man is surprised to see large container ship crash into his garden

A man in Norway got the shock of his life when he looked out his window on Thursday (23 May) morning — a massive 135-metre-long cargo ship had crashed straight into his front garden, stopping just metres away from his house.

According to BBC News, the vessel — identified as the NCL Salten — had run aground in the quiet coastal town of Byneset near Trondheim at around 5am local time.

The ship had reportedly been travelling at full speed when it suddenly veered off course and ploughed into land, jolting nearby residents awake.

Mr Johan Helberg, who owns the property, was only alerted to the incident when his neighbour rang his doorbell.

“The doorbell rang at a time of day when I don’t like to open,” Helberg told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“I went to the window and was quite astonished to see a big ship. I had to bend my neck to see the top of it. It was so unreal,” he told British news outlet The Guardian.

Ship lands 5 metres from hitting his property

In an interview with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Norway’s public broadcaster, Mr Helberg added: “Five metres further south and it would have entered the bedroom. I didn’t hear anything.”

His neighbour, Mr Jostein Jorgensen, said he was jolted awake by the sound of the ship and rushed over, expecting to find Mr Helberg already outside.

“I was sure that he was already outside, but no, there was no sign of life,” he said. “I rang the doorbell many times and nothing. It was only when I called him on the phone that I managed to contact him.”

The NCL Salten, a Cyprus-flagged cargo ship with 16 crew members on board, was en route southwest through the Trondheim Fjord to Orkanger when it veered off course. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

No casualties reported & investigation underway

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident. Norwegian police have launched an investigation.

“It’s a very bulky new neighbour, but it will soon go away,” Helberg quipped.

Bente Hetland, managing director of NCL — the company that chartered the vessel — acknowledged the severity of the incident.

“This is a serious incident and we are grateful that nobody was injured. At present time, we do not know what caused the incident and are awaiting the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by the relevant authorities, ” he said.

Local media reported that the same ship had previously run aground in 2023, but was able to free itself without assistance.

