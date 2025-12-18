Foreigner in Thailand wears cooking pot as helmet while driving motorcycle

Thai netizens amused by foreigner using cooking pot as motorcycle helmet in Phuket

A foreigner in Thailand has gone viral after being photographed wearing a metal cooking pot as a makeshift helmet while riding a motorcycle in Phuket.

The photos, shared by Phuket Times on Facebook on 9 Dec, quickly caught the attention of netizens, drawing a mix of amusement and concern.

The post has since racked up more than 3,400 likes and over 140 comments.

Cooking pot replaces helmet on Phuket road

Thailand is no stranger to unconventional sights. Over a year ago, a video showing a bus using a squeaky chicken toy as a replacement bell made the rounds online.

Still, even locals accustomed to such ingenuity were taken aback by the sight of a foreign man donning a cooking pot as headgear while riding his motorcycle.

Photos show the man travelling along the roadside, with greenery beside him.

In one image, he is even seen standing on his motorcycle, still wearing the pot on his head.

According to the post caption, the man was heading towards the Sarasin Bridge, which links Phuket to mainland Thailand.

Netizens joke about heat and safety

Online reactions came quickly, with many netizens cracking jokes about the unusual “helmet”.

Some wondered how the man coped with the heat, as the metal pot would have been directly exposed to the sun.

One commenter quipped that he must have a special fondness for Thai cookware.

Others raised safety concerns, pointing out that a cooking pot offered little to no real protection in the event of an accident.

A few, however, expressed surprise that the rider wore any form of headgear at all.

Featured image adapted from Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ on Facebook.