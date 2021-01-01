These Corgi Marshmallows Will Bob Up & Down In Your Hot Cuppa

A thicc layer of bubbly froth definitely makes our kopis and tehs creamier and sweeter. If you want to upgrade your foamy drink, we’ve found these charming marshmallows that will melt your heart.

Getaholic, a Malaysian-based online store, is offering adorable corgi puppy marshmallows that are bound to captivate every dog lover.

If your New Year’s resolution involves a healthier diet, the innocent stares of these little corgis could make you forego your initial plans.

Comes in a set with corgi faces & butts

A set of Getaholic’s corgi marshmallows comes with 9 pieces packed individually. Not only will you find cute puppy eyes staring at you, but you can also squish their fluffy butts.

Plop them on top of a cup of frothy teh or latte, and you’ll automatically zhng your regular dose of caffeine.

They say food tastes better with company, so share these with your BFFs. Fill your table with corgi-topped drinks or desserts to get this tight-knit corgi family.

Corgi puppy marshmallows will melt in your drinks

We all love to binge on sugary treats but these chonky corgi marshmallows may tempt you to do otherwise.

You may hesitate to take a sip of latte in fear of ruining these kawaii toppings, which we never thought was actually possible.

Alas, just like all marshmallows, they will inevitably melt in your drink. At some point, you’ll have to watch those cute faces disappear into the depths of your warm cuppa joe.

Until then, you can savour their precious faces and butts for several minutes.

Makes for a cute gift set

The corgi puppy marshmallows are available on Getaholic for a special promo price of $37.80 (U.P. $50.40), excluding shipping. You can get yours via their website here.

Desserts are a lot more tempting when you can plop a corgi on top of sweet cakes and drinks. We’ll probably get a bundle because one can never get enough of corgis and desserts in life.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.