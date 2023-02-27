Corpse Flower Spotted Again In Singapore, Found At Central District Nature Spot

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Corpse Flower Spotted In Singapore By Hiker Who Missed It The Last Time After It Was Allegedly Taken

In 2021, a rare corpse flower was seen in Sembawang and people flocked to the location to see it.

Sadly, it vanished just days later and was suspected to have been removed by someone.

Close to two years later, a corpse flower has been spotted again at an unnamed location in Singapore.

This time round, the hiker who came across it could only say that he found it at a “Central District nature spot”.

Corpse flower seen in Singapore on 26 Feb

A photo of the latest corpse flower sighting was shared in a post in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Sunday (26 Feb).

It was posted by Mr John Lee, the founder of Wildlife Asia (Singapore).

Responding to queries from MS News, he said he saw it on Sunday evening at about 6pm.

He tried to take a whiff of the flower, famous for its pungent stench, but said he almost fainted.

The smell could be detected as far as 2 feet (61cm) away, he said — if the wind direction is right.

Found at a nature spot in the Central District

Unsurprisingly, Mr Lee was concerned that revealing the exact location of the flower would result in it being taken away again.

That’s because he noticed that nobody was watching over the unique plant.

Thus, he could only disclose that he saw it at a nature spot in the Central District of Singapore.

2 men allegedly cut & took away corpse flower in 2021

Mr Lee’s date with the flower was a long time coming, he said.

The corpse flower last surfaced in June 2021 in Sembawang, and he told MS News that his friend was at the location in the evening and called him to come over.

As he was rushing down, his friend witnessed two adult men standing really close to it. They then allegedly used some sort of instrument to cut off the flower and take it away.

This was just 30 minutes before Mr Lee arrived, so he didn’t get a chance to see the flower, he lamented.

Other members of the public who had come to see the flower were “extremely disappointed and shocked” to find that it was gone, he added.

For the next one year and eight months, he’d been waiting patiently to see a corpse flower, and his wish has amazingly come true this time.

He will be going back to visit it again, perhaps this weekend, he said.

Another hiker saw flower on 25 Feb

Apart from Mr Lee, it seems at least one other hiker has come across the corpse flower.

Netizen Meng Kuang Han also shared photos of it on Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Sunday.

In fact, he indicated that he found it on Saturday (25 Feb), a day earlier than Mr Lee.

Again, when asked for its location by netizens, Mr Meng demurred.

He would say only that it was found within one of the national parks.

Corpse flower blooms once every few years

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the corpse flower’s scientific name is Amorphophallus titanum.

It’s called the corpse flower due to its powerful smell akin to rotting flesh that lures flesh flies, sweat bees and carrion beetles for pollination.

It blooms only once every few years for just a few days — which makes catching one in full bloom a rare event indeed.

While it’s known in Vietnam as the “dead bodies flower”, Singaporeans may also know it as the Rafflesia — named after our founder Sir Stamford Raffles.

Hopefully the flower stays undisturbed

After what happened to the last corpse flower seen in Singapore, we don’t blame nature lovers for keeping mum.

However, they thankfully couldn’t resist taking stunning photos for us to admire.

If you come across it on your hikes, do remember to keep its location a beautiful secret.

Hopefully, the corpse flower stays undisturbed this time.

