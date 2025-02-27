Elderly woman in Taiwan kept daughter’s corpse at home for 6 years with aircon constantly on

Woman kept daughter’s corpse at home in Taiwan, wiping it daily

The dried-up body of a woman who died six years ago has been discovered in her mother’s apartment in Taiwan.

The elderly mother kept the corpse in a room with the air-conditioning running constantly to slow down its decomposition, reported Taiwan’s United Daily News.

Elderly woman seldom talked to neighbours, they thought she lived alone

The 75-year-old woman, named only as Mrs Lee, reportedly moved into the unit on the third floor of a five-storey apartment building in Taipei’s Ruifang district about seven or eight years ago.

She would be seen going out to do her shopping but seldom talked to neighbours, who assumed she was an elderly person living alone.

Mr Xie Yongchang, head of the neighbourhood residents’ committee, said he’d attempted to visit her but found that the unit had no doorbell.

He’d only seen Mrs Lee about two or three times, and she failed to collect her Double Ninth Festival gift for the elderly, he added.

Corpse wiped daily at home in Taiwan

As they didn’t detect any unusual odours, neighbours didn’t suspect that the elderly woman was keeping the body of her daughter at home.

Ms Lee, who died at the age of 53 six years ago, was understood to have indicated before her death that she didn’t want to be buried.

Thus, her mother left her in a room with the aircon on constantly, wiping the body every day.

However, the elderly woman was believed to have suffered a stroke this year and couldn’t wipe the body daily.

Also, her finances had become tight, so she could no longer pay her electricity bills, forcing her to tell a social worker that she had been keeping her daughter’s body for six years.

The authorities rule out homicide

The police were called to the scene upon receiving a report about the case.

In a room, they found Ms Lee’s desiccated corpse, which appeared to have been coated with oil.

They sealed off the unit to conduct investigations and contacted prosecutors.

On Wednesday (26 Feb), the authorities preliminarily ruled out homicide, going by the condition of the body and the house, as well as her mother’s testimony about her daughter’s religious beliefs and desires on her death arrangements.

However, another autopsy will be conducted later to clarify the cause of Ms Lee’s death.

Featured image adapted from TTV News on YouTube.