Woman wears pink cotton candy dress at Orchard, passer-by casually grabs a handful

cotton dress

Singapore

Some netizens speculated that it was a marketing stunt.

By - 28 Oct 2025, 1:56 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Woman in pink cotton candy dress stuns crowd on Orchard Road

Pedestrians were treated to an unusual sight at Orchard Road recently, when a woman flaunted a large, puffy dress seemingly made out of cotton candy.

She immediately drew stares from passers-by, even prompting one of them to grab a handful for a quick snack.

Source: @stephstudios on TikTok

Woman waits to cross road in cotton candy dress at Orchard

Footage of the woman was posted on TikTok on Saturday (25 Oct), which showed her waiting to cross the road outside Mandarin Gallery wearing her eye-catching outfit.

Upon closer inspection, the puffy dress appeared to be made from cotton candy.

She also donned matching pink accessories, including a scrunchie, heels, and tights.

cotton dress

Source: @sherlynytng on TikTok

When the pedestrian light turned green, she crossed the road with a smile on her face.

cotton dress

Source: @sherlynytng on TikTok

“What the heck is going on bro?” the TikTok user asked in shock.

Passer-by plucks cotton candy from dress

Another video showed the peculiar sight attracting stares from bystanders.

Humorously, one of them even reached out and grabbed a handful of the pink cotton candy.

cotton dress

Source: @stephstudios on TikTok

After giving some to her friend, the two women proceeded to eat it.

cotton dress

Source: @stephstudios on TikTok

Meanwhile, the woman in the cotton candy dress seemed completely unfazed by this act.

Netizens intrigued, some say it’s a marketing stunt

While some netizens were amused by the fashion statement, others guessed that it was a marketing stunt.

One intrigued netizen shared that they also saw the woman last week.

cotton dress

Source: TikTok

Several users guessed that the woman wanted to be featured on Orchard Road Fashion — a popular TikTok account that captures unique street style at Orchard Road.

cotton dress

Source: TikTok

However, another user urged others not to “judge something they are not familiar with”.

cotton dress

Source: TikTok

Additionally, a curious commenter wondered if the cotton candy would melt under the hot sun.

cotton dress

Source: TikTok

Some netizens also speculated that the entire display was a marketing stunt, although they could not prove it.

cotton dress

Source: TikTok

Also read: Purple ‘lightning balls’ spotted at Pasir Ris, Yishun & Tampines were actually part of YouTrip promo campaign

Purple ‘lightning balls’ spotted at Pasir Ris, Yishun & Tampines were actually part of YouTrip promo campaign

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @stephstudios on TikTok.

  • More From Author