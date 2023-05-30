Couple Finds Multiple Defects In New BTO Unit, Encourages Others To Thoroughly Check Before Renovation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Couple Encourages Others To Check BTO Units For Defects

Attaining homeownership in Singapore can be a long and painful process. And the work doesn’t end after you get your keys.

One careful couple on TikTok — their username is literally @carefulcouple — recently shared their do-it-yourself (DIY) defects check on their new Built-To-Order (BTO) unit.

Though their issues were plentiful, the couple revealed that the rectification process was rather smooth.

As such, they encouraged all new homeowners to thoroughly inspect their homes for flaws, no matter how small the issue may be.

Couple discovers many defects in new BTO

In the clip, the couple, known only as ‘S’ and ‘D’, listed 10 issues that they discovered in their BTO after a defects check.

Using bright yellow tape to indicate the problems, they scoured their entire unit for potential defects.

It appears as though they left no stone unturned, even discovering debris in the drainage pipe.

Additionally, the squeaky windows left plenty to be desired with their loose handles.

Meanwhile, the plumbing in the bathroom also needed more work thanks to a leaking shower that won’t only waste water, but also rack up the bills.

Not only that, the walls also had multiple issues from hairline cracks to uneven surfaces.

Other defects included a hollow tile, faulty light switches with uneven sealings, and a chip in the door.

The couple shared with MS News that they noticed the defects on the second day after their key collection.

At the time, they were inspecting their new home with their interior designer.

Encourages others to check units after collecting keys

Despite the multiple issues in their new home, the couple seemed rather unfazed.

Speaking to MS News, S and D shared that they expected to see such defects before going into the process.

“Even though the house wasn’t perfect, we think defects are imperfections are common,” they said.

“It’s most probably due to the fact that the workers also had to rush the project to meet the delivery deadline.”

However, they acknowledged that the situation was not ideal.

As such, they encourage new homeowners to check their homes for defects before starting renovations.

By doing so, they can flag issues to the Building Service Centre (BSC) before it’s too late.

Repairs went off without a hitch

According to S and D, the BSC team was quick in fixing the issues, spending only three weeks on the repairs.

Thankfully, it appears as though the rectifications have been made without a hitch.

Kudos to the couple for their careful inspection and for taking the issues in their stride.

Hopefully, they won’t face any further problems with their home in the future.

Featured image adapted from @carefulcouple on TikTok.