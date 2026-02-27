Elderly couple found dead in Punggol HDB flat, police investigating unnatural deaths

Two elderly individuals found lifeless in Punggol HDB flat

A 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were found dead inside a flat in Punggol on Friday (27 Feb) morning.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the case at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25am.

Man and woman were lying motionless inside unit

When officers arrived at the residential unit, they found a man and woman “lying motionless” inside.

Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with MS News that both were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were known to each other,” said SPF.

The case is being classified as an unnatural death.

Neighbours taken by surprise

According to the Straits Times (ST), police officers and two investigators were seen at the unit at about 12.40pm.

Mr Mike Liew, one of the couple’s neighbours, told ST he was only made aware of the incident when he saw police officers by the corridor.

“It’s a shock to me. I have lived here for five years and there’s never been any commotion around here,” said Mr Liew.

“I didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary this morning either”.

Deceased couple known to be friendly

A 73-year-old neighbour added that he knew the couple to be friendly, stating they would always greet him when crossing paths.

“They moved in around the same time as I did, so I would always see them at the lift lobby or even at the nearby mall,” he added.

Mr Liew noted that the deceased man had retired some time ago, and had recently cleared his potted plants that used to be outside their home.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

