2 tourists defecate on South Korean palace walls, stains allegedly left on woman’s clothing as she walks away

Foreign tourists caught defecating along Gyeongbokgung palace walls in Seoul

A pair of tourists visiting Seoul have drawn widespread criticism after they were filmed defecating along the stone walls of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The incident, captured by a passerby, quickly circulated on Korean media and online platforms.

Authorities said the act took place on 10 Nov and involved a man and a woman who appeared to be part of an overseas tour group.

Caught on camera at historic site

Footage aired by local broadcaster JTBC showed the man crouching in the bushes while holding toilet paper, with the woman beside him pulling down her trousers to relieve herself.

After a few moments, the woman stood up and walked away, leaving stains on her clothing. The man emerged shortly after.

The act happened along the outer stone walls of Gyeongbokgung, a major royal palace from the Joseon era and a designated historic site.

Informant says pair seems to be from tour group

The person who recorded the clip told JTBC that the couple appeared to be part of a tour group visiting the palace.

He noted that many tour groups were present at the time. Police patrolling nearby reportedly stepped in to stop the pair, but did not detain or book them.

Under South Korean law, defecating at a cultural heritage site can lead to a misdemeanour charge.

Man allegedly fined for his actions

According to South Korean media, The Chosun Daily, the man was fined 50,000 won (S$44.44) subsequently for his actions.

Under the Minor Offences Punishment Act, urinating or defecating in public places can result in a fine of up to 100,000 won (S$88.88).

The couple’s act has drawn criticism across Korean social media. Commenters expressed anger over the disrespect shown at a major cultural landmark.

Some netizens likened it to previous incidents in Jeju, where tourists let their children defecate in public spaces.

