‘You’ve become family’: M’sian couple gifts iPhone 16s to helpers who raised their kids

Malaysian couple surprises helpers with new iPhone 16s as heartfelt thank you

In a heartwarming gesture, married Malaysian YouTube duo Jeff Leong and Inthira Kalanjiam recently treated their two helpers to the brand-new iPhone 16 as a token of appreciation for caring for their kids.

The couple captured the delightful moment on their YouTube channel on Saturday (12 Sept), and the video has since racked up over 111,000 views.

Every time a shiny new iPhone hits the market, Jeff and Inthira are quick to snag the latest model for themselves.

But this time, they decided to switch things up a bit by surprising their helpers with an extra pair of iPhones to show their appreciation for all the hard work they do.

Before the big reveal, the couple added a fun twist: they challenged their helpers to a game of rock, paper, scissors, with the kids joining in on the action.

Little did the helpers know that the outcome of this playful match would determine whether they’d receive the Pro Max version or the regular iPhone 16.

When the moment finally arrived for the women to claim their gifts, it hardly mattered which version they received.

Both let out squeals of excitement and joy, jumping around like kids on Christmas morning.

‘You’re no longer just our helpers’

As the moment sank in, the two women couldn’t hold back their tears of joy.

Overwhelmed with happiness, they embraced the kids they’ve been lovingly caring for.

In the video, Jeff and Inthira expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the women for their unwavering support over the past two years.

“You are no longer just our ‘helpers’, you’ve become family,” they said, sharing their hope that the gift would bring even more joy into their lives.

This wasn’t the couple’s first act of generosity towards their helpers. According to World of Buzz, they once surprised the women with Bruno Mars concert tickets.

