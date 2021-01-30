Photos Of MRT Wedding Couple From 1987 & 2015 Go Viral Again In 2021

A wedding is often one of the most significant events in a person’s life. For a Singaporean couple who marked theirs with an MRT ride, the moment became a memorable one for many.

Those who follow the history of our MRT would probably recognise this photo of a bride and groom in a carriage from way back when.

They apparently recreated the happy shot some 28 years later, which the public can now view as part of an exhibition.

Couple took photo in wedding attire on day of MRT opening

The year was 1987, and all of Singapore was abuzz about the new and efficient public transportation system — the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

The 6km North-South Line (NSL) stretching from Yio Chu Kang to Toa Payoh began operations on 7 Nov, with swarms of eager commuters waiting for their turn to hitch a ride.

Coincidentally, on that day, 27-year-old Mr Chan Kai Guan and 24-year-old Ms Judy Aw were getting hitched.

Perhaps hoping to celebrate 2 happy occasions in 1 day, they took the train to get to the church for their wedding. Some friends and family apparently joined them on the ride too.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) captured the joyous experience for posterity, so the couple could have something to remember it by.

Iconic photo recreated 28 years later, goes viral in 2021

In 2015, Mr Chan and Ms Aw recreated the photo for The Straits Times’ (ST) commemorative issue, some 28 years later.

Looking very much in love like they did on their wedding day, the pair posed with wide smiles on their faces.

Their long-lasting happiness touched many netizens, who wished them the best.

While some recognised the duo, the photo sparked memories for others who recalled taking the MRT in its early years too.

The post by the National Museum of Singapore garnered over 1,000 reactions with many appreciating the wholesome content.

Photos available for viewing in museum exhibition

If you’d like to see these photos up close and in real life, you may want to head down to the National Museum of Singapore soon.

They’re showcasing these photos alongside many other nostalgic ones in the exhibition “Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present”.

The ongoing event lasts till 29 Aug, so you’ll have plenty of time to plan a visit.

Here’re all the deets you need to know:

Address: Exhibition Gallery, Basement Level, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

Dates: 19 Dec 2020 – 29 Aug 2021

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm

Admission: Free

Nearest MRT: Dhoby Ghaut Station

To find out more, you may visit the exhibition website here.

Since the current climate doesn’t allow for much travel, taking a trip down memory lane instead may offer a more refreshing experience.

Jio your mum and dad too, so they can revisit their younger days.

Here’s a quick look at the history of Singapore’s MRT, for those who are interested:

