Couple in M’sia allegedly orders workers to torture & kill employee suspected of stealing S$12K

Malaysia couple orders torture & murder of employee suspected of stealing money

On Tuesday (4 Feb), a couple in Sungai Petani, Malaysia, was arrested for allegedly ordering their workers to torture and kill an employee before burying him in their home. The victim, 30-year-old Abdul Khair, was suspected of stealing over RM40,000 (S$12,200) in cash and gold jewellery from his employers, which reportedly led to the brutal attack.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the accused—a 35-year-old Indian man and his Burmese Rohingya wife—became suspicious of Mr Abdul Khair and instructed five other employees to beat him to death.

The victim’s body was later discovered by police in the accused’s bathroom, with his hands and feet tied and multiple bruises on his thighs, feet, and back, indicating severe blunt force trauma.

Victim was tortured & beaten for weeks before death

On 28 Jan, authorities received a report from a Rohingya woman at 10.30pm, stating that her husband might have died in a residential unit at Kampung Sungai Baru Road.

Investigations revealed that the victim had been living with his employers for four months. On 4 Jan, the employer filed a police report accusing him of stealing RM40,150 in cash, a gold chain, and a nose ring.

Following this, the male employer, identified as Muhammad Islam—who reportedly has a history of drug use—allegedly began torturing Mr Abdul Khair a month ago. He also placed the victim’s wife and father under house arrest.

Police later found two one-minute videos on Muhammad Islam’s phone showing the victim being tortured. In the footage, the employer was seen whipping the victim with a rope, hanging him by his feet, and beating his head and feet with the help of several others.

Victim was dead for over 24 hours before discovery

By the time police arrived at the scene, Mr Abdul Khair had already been dead for more than 24 hours. His body was wrapped in a sheet and thrown into the bathroom sink before being buried.

The remains were later sent to Alor Setar Hospital for an autopsy on 29 Jan.

The victim left behind a wife and three children.

Seven suspects arrested, including employer

Six other individuals believed to be involved in the incident have also been arrested. They were brought to Sungai Petani Court by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 29 Jan.

However, the case was postponed to 26 Feb as six suspects, all from Myanmar, do not speak Malay. A Burmese interpreter will be arranged to read out the charges.

The seven accused face charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty if convicted.

Police have also detained the employer to collect his DNA for comparison with samples from the crime scene.

Also read: Family in S’pore chains & tortures intellectually disabled woman like ‘slave’, gets jailed