Couple steps in to support elderly woman on travellator at JB mall, wins praise from M’sians

Couple supports elderly woman to keep her from falling on travellator

In the rush of daily life, it can be easy to overlook those around us who may need a helping hand.

However, a couple did not hesitate to step in when an elderly woman appeared to struggle while riding a travellator at Mydin Mall Mutiara Rini in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia on Saturday (3 Jan).

The heartwarming moment was witnessed by 29-year-old teacher Danish, who shared the video on his TikTok account last weekend.

Since then, the clip has garnered more than 200,000 views.

Elderly woman was afraid to use the travellator

In the 27-second video, a young woman can be seen standing beside the elderly Malay woman on the travellator, keeping one hand firmly on her back to steady her.

Her partner stood close behind, staying alert throughout the ride.

As they neared the end of the travellator, the man moved ahead before positioning himself to the elderly woman’s left, ready to assist her off safely.

The couple then helped the woman step off the travellator and gently guided her to the side, allowing other shoppers to pass.

“I think the auntie rarely uses the travellator, she seemed quite scared,” Mr Danish wrote in response to a comment on his post.

“When it was time to get off, both of the Chinese couple helped her,” he added. “They were so quick to step in. It was a beautiful thing to witness right in front of my eyes. Proud to be Malaysian.”

Couple was quick to offer help

Speaking to MS News, Mr Danish recalled that he was about to use the travellator himself when he noticed the elderly woman having difficulty getting on.

According to him, the woman then asked the couple for help, which they gave “without thinking twice”.

“This shows that Malaysia is in a harmonious situation, despite us living in a multi-racial society,” Mr Danish shared.

He also noted that the elderly woman appeared to be with a younger companion, whom he believed could have been her daughter or a friend.

However, the younger woman was pushing a fully loaded trolley, leaving the auntie to use the travellator on her own.

Couple’s kind gesture makes netizens feel proud to be Malaysian

Many netizens said they were moved by the simple yet meaningful act, with several expressing pride in being Malaysian.

The video also encouraged others to share similar experiences of kindness they had witnessed or received.

One netizen summed it up simply: “There are many good people in this world. If we can’t find good people, then we have to be the good people.”

Meanwhile, another commenter urged the public to be more attentive to elderly individuals on escalators and travellators, warning that they may not have the strength to steady themselves.

