M’sia Couple Goes On Shopping Spree With Stolen Credit Card, Returns Wallet Due To Pressure

Couple Steals Wallet & Goes On Shopping Spree, Later Returns It To Owner

Having your wallet stolen can be a very frustrating, worrying, and inconvenient matter.

Besides losing cash and important identity documents, there’s a high likelihood that your credit cards will be used with abandon.

That’s exactly what happened to one man in Malaysia. Fortunately for him, the culprits were caught on camera during their dishonest shopping spree at several pharmacies.

After the man posted the images on Facebook, the thieves were eventually pressured to return the wallet to him.

Man loses wallet near KL restaurant

In a Facebook post which has been taken down, the man wrote that he had gone to a sushi restaurant in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur (KL) at about 7.15pm last Friday (17 Mar).

Upon his arrival, he noticed a lot of people lining up, so he decided to get out of his car and take a queue number.

That’s when his wallet dropped out.

Since the OP usually uses Apple Pay, he didn’t notice that his wallet was missing until the morning of the 19th when he saw multiple transactions being made on his credit card over the past two days.

Thieves go on Watsons shopping spree

After filing a police report, the OP went down to the stores where the transactions had been made. According to him, he went down to “a lot of Watsons” outlets.

Thankfully, the staff were able to show him CCTV footage of the thieves, which was a young couple going on a shopping spree with the OP’s card.

The recordings, the OP noted, showed the woman making all the payments as her male companion stood and watched silently from one side.

When they were done, they happily brought their loot home in bags both big and small.

Expressing his gratitude to the staff for their cooperation in providing clear evidence, the OP said that the next step is to wait for the police to continue their investigations.

He also implored netizens who know the couple to ask them to return his wallet as he “likes it very much”.

Thieves return wallet due to pressure

Then, on Monday (20 Mar), the OP shared some good news — he got his wallet back.

Apparently, his Facebook post did the trick as the thieves were apparently pressured into fessing up due to “public opinion”.

He and the couple met up for a discussion, and the latter agreed to not just return what they stole, but also bear various costs that the OP incurred due to the incident.

This included his petrol expenses and credit card replacement fees. However, he did not mention if they would be paying him back for the items they bought with his card.

In exchange, the couple requested that the OP take down his original post, which he did.

