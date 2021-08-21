Singapore Has 37 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 37 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday (21 Aug). This brings our national tally to 66,443.

32 of them are locally transmitted cases, which comprises

11 detected during quarantine

5 detected through surveillance

The remaining 16 local cases are presently unlinked.

Amongst the local cases is an individual above 70 years who is not fully vaccinated and is at risk of severe illness.

There are also 5 imported cases:

3 detected upon arriving in Singapore

2 detected while under Stay-Home Notice (SHN)

36 new local cases and 2 clusters on 20 Aug

Yesterday (20 Aug), Singapore reported 36 new local cases, including 14 that were unlinked.

MOH also shared information about our nation’s 47th Covid-19 fatality involving an 82-year-old unvaccinated man.

The senior suffered from multiple medical conditions like ischaemic heart disease, kidney disease, and high blood pressure.

He succumbed to the infection on 19 Aug, 3 weeks after testing positive.

2 new clusters also emerged on Friday (20 Aug) — 1 linked to a FairPrice outlet at Kallang Bahru and the other to an individual case.

In more positive news, many of our prominent clusters continue to see 0 new cases. These include:

Jurong Fishery Port

KTV lounges

My First Skool (Chin Swee Road)

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Westlite Mandai Dormitory

With the closure of 9 earlier clusters, Singapore currently has 77 active clusters.

77% of population fully vaccinated as of 19 Aug

On the vaccination front, 8,526,565 doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech/Moderna vaccines have been administered under our national vaccination programme as of 19 Aug.

4,200,032 individuals have completed their full vaccination regimen under this programme.

Meanwhile, 154,936 doses of vaccines approved under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing have been administered to 84,281 individuals.

Putting both figures together, 77% of our population has been fully vaccinated while 82% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine

Pay tribute to frontliners as we celebrate S’pore’s birthday

Even as Singapore eases more Covid-19 measures, our situation remains rather stable, with local cases not exceeding 3 digits since early August.

That said, we hope residents will not be complacent and will continue adhering to the prevailing safety measures.

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday tonight, let’s not forget the frontline workers who’ve worked extremely hard to keep our local situation under control.

