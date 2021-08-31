Singapore Has 161 New Covid-19 Cases On 31 Aug

MOH has preliminarily confirmed 161 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (31 Aug). This brings our national tally to 67,620.

There are 156 local cases, with 77 linked to previous cases or clusters:

48 detected while under quarantine

29 detected through surveillance

The remaining 79 local cases are unlinked.

There are also 5 imported cases of which 3 were detected upon arrival in Singapore and 2 who tested positive while under Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will share more details later at night.

147 new local cases on 30 Aug

Yesterday (30 Aug), MOH reported 147 new local cases among which 52 were unlinked.

Based on MOH’s chart detailing the number of local cases, 147 is the highest number of daily locally transmitted infections over the past month.

What’s also worrying are the 2 new clusters reported yesterday — less so the quantity, but more so where they’re linked to.

One of the new clusters is at Tampines Bus Interchange with 11 cases.

There are currently 8 active clusters linked to such transport nodes.

The other new cluster reported on 30 Aug was linked to the Institute of Mental Health and has 6 cases.

With the closure of one earlier cluster, Singapore currently has 68 active ones.

80% of population fully vaccinated as of 29 Aug

Despite the grim news pertaining to clusters and new cases, there was some positive news with our nation’s vaccination figures.

As of 29 Aug, 8,695,034 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under our national vaccination programme, covering 4,507,686 individuals.

Of these, 4,309,977 people have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 166,142 doses of vaccines approved under WHO’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 85,584 individuals.

Consolidating figures from both camps, 80% of our population has been fully vaccinated and 83% have received at least one jab.

Hope increase in cases will not overwhelm healthcare system

The Covid-19 situation in Singapore seems to be worsening over the past weeks, but this is perhaps expected given the easing of measures.

Hopefully, with the majority of our population fully vaccinated, our healthcare system will not be overwhelmed with patients with severe symptoms.

