Tampines Interchange Cluster Reports 4 New Cases On 30 Aug

Over the past week, many new Covid-19 cases and clusters have emerged at bus interchanges across Singapore.

This continued to be the case on Monday (30 Aug) as the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared a new infection cluster at Tampines Bus Interchange.

Source

On the same day, a new cluster also surfaced at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Tampines bus interchange cluster has 11 cases

In its evening press release on 30 Aug, MOH declared 2 new clusters:

Tampines Bus Interchange staff

Institute of Mental Health (IMH)

The Tampines Bus Interchange staff cluster reported 4 new infections, bringing its tally to 11 cases.

Source

Though IMH reported the same number of new infections, its total now stands at a smaller number with 6 cases.

Source

Citing an IMH statement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the 6 cases comprise 2 staff members and 4 patients across 2 adjourning wards.

In order to prevent further transmissions, the healthcare facility has reportedly suspended visits, admissions, and discharges from the affected wards.

8 active clusters linked to bus interchanges

With the Tampines Bus Interchange staff cluster, there are now 8 active clusters linked to such transport nodes.

Some of the bus interchange clusters that emerged earlier also reported new cases:

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange staff – 18 cases (70 total)

Boon Lay Bus Interchange staff – 15 cases (31 total)

Punggol Bus Interchange staff – 4 cases (29 total)

Jurong East Bus Interchange staff – 3 cases (24 total)

Bishan Bus Interchange staff – 2 cases (26 total)

However, it seems the 2 largest clusters in recent times at Bugis Junction and North Coast Lodge have come under control, with just 7 and 6 new cases respectively.

With the closure of 1 earlier cluster, Singapore has 68 active clusters as of 30 Aug.

Source

Hope operations will be able to continue smoothly

Buses play a vital role in our nation’s public transportation network. It is hence concerning that our transport hubs are reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases.

That said, we hope operations have not been severely impacted so residents can still enjoy the convenience of our public buses.

Ultimately, we hope the clusters come under control soon, and the authorities will uncover the reasons behind the sudden emergence of these clusters.

