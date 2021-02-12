Singapore Confirms 18 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (12 Feb).

16 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are also 2 cases locally, both within the community.

Stricter safety measures over CNY

Since the Chinese New Year (CNY) period will see more interactions within the community, the authorities have been stepping up safe management measures (SMMs).

Besides enforcing rules for the public to observe while celebrating, they’ve also been clamping down on businesses that fail to comply.

Just recently, a restaurant which allowed 65 people to gather was told to shut down its premises over CNY.

Individuals who gathered in groups of more than 8 have also received hefty fines.

Stricter surveillance will likely continue over the long weekend, as more people are out and about socialising.

Uphold civic responsibility while celebrating

CNY may be a time for us to let loose and have fun with our loved ones, but we shouldn’t have that same attitude towards our safety.

The risk of Covid-19 infection is still present, which is why we should continue to be vigilant.

Always have our masks on except when eating or drinking, and sanitise regularly. Those who are unwell should seek medical help immediately, and avoid mingling with others.

Taking care of our nation’s health is a shared responsibility that we all have to shoulder.

That being said, we wish everyone a Happy Chinese New Year, and hope you and your loved ones will stay safe and healthy.

