Singapore Confirms 1 New Covid-19 Case On 16 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 1 new Covid-19 case today (16 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,810.

The sole case today is imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival.

MOH will release more details tonight.

This is also the lowest daily count since 2 Nov 2020, which also saw 1 new Covid-19 case reported on that day.

Selected Work Permit & S Pass holders to undergo PCR & serology tests

MOH also stated that from 5 Feb, Work Permit and S Pass holders who just arrived in Singapore and are slated to work in Construction, Marine and Process sectors, or as domestic helpers and confinement nannies, will have to undergo mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests.

This is especially for those who have had recent travel history to higher-risk regions.

These tests enable authorities to identify people who recovered from a previous Covid-19 infection, and are deemed non-infective to others upon arrival in Singapore.

Such cases will also be excluded from the daily case count.

9 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 9 new Covid-19 cases on 15 Feb — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from India

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from the United Arab Emirates

1 Work Pass holder from the UAE

2 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh and Indonesia — 1 of them is a domestic worker

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 3 from India and Nigeria to visit family members who are Singaporeans or PRs 1 from Indonesia who is here for a job placement



They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

