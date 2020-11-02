Singapore Confirms 1 New Covid-19 Case On 2 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1 new Covid-19 case in Singapore today (2 Nov).

The case is imported, in an individual serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

This marks the 3rd consecutive day that Singapore has gone without local transmissions.

SHN at dedicated facilities no longer free from 2021

As Singapore opens up our borders to more countries, authorities are adjusting measures for incoming travellers.

While many still need to serve a 14-day quarantine at SHN facilities, those from the following locations can opt out, and do so at their places of residence:

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

Japan

Norway

Republic of Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Turkey

From Jan 2021, however, travellers or locals returning from countries that require SHNs at dedicated facilities will have to cover the costs on their own.

Any Covid-19 medical fees they rake up will also be charged to their bills.

