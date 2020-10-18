Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (18 Oct).

Among the local transmissions are 1 in the community and 1 in a workers’ dorm.

There’s also 1 imported case, an individual serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

More travel arrangements in order

Since several other countries have also been making good progress in quelling Covid-19 infections, they’re ready to open their borders once more to visitors.

The same goes for Singapore, which in most recent reports has been in talks with Hong Kong to allow bilateral travel arrangements.

If both countries follow through with the terms, travellers from other countries need not observe quarantines upon arrival.

This is, of course, on the condition that they’ve tested negative for Covid-19 beforehand.

Hope for greater ease of measures in Singapore

Locally, while rules have been loosened for events like weddings and prayer congregations, strict laws still apply for social gatherings.

No more than 5 people are allowed in groups, though that may change once Phase 3 kicks in.

When that will happen is still unclear for now, but we hope that it’ll be soon enough, once we’re sure the situation is well under control.

Till then, remember to abide by all safety measures diligently, so we can protect each other, and hopefully return to life as we once knew it again.

