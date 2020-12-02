Singapore Confirms 2 New Covid-19 Cases On 2 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (2 Dec).

Both are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Recent resurfacing of local cases

After over 2 weeks without any local transmissions, Singapore began to report our first community case on 26 Nov.

Since then, we’ve been seeing at least 1 local case daily, with the first dormitory case in almost a month yesterday (1 Dec).

While the situation seems to be largely under control, the numbers prove that we shouldn’t be complacent despite the great progress we’ve made.

Instead, we should continue to strive towards better outcomes, and bring the number of community infections back down to zero.

Possibility of a vaccine available soon

As Singapore work towards Phase 3 of safe reopening, having tighter precautionary measures to ensure no new waves of infection is critical.

Besides the greater uptake of TraceTogether app and token usage, preemptive means like vaccines to protect ourselves are valuable too.

This is why the possibility of having a Covid-19 vaccine ready soon comes at an opportune moment.

While there’ve been several proposals out there already, the most recent one by American biotechnology company Moderna has the earliest possible date of availability.

If Singapore authorities give them the green light, they might reportedly be ready as soon as Jan 2021.

The prospect is certainly an exciting one, especially as we anticipate greater social interactions once Phase 3 begins.

Till then, let’s keep a lookout for official announcements from MOH.

Welcome a new phase with caution

Whenever Phase 3 may start, we should remember to continue being vigilant regardless of the ease in restrictions.

Even with the pandemic under control, the risk of infection will still be there if the authorities don’t give us an all-clear.

So let’s keep doing our part to stay safe, and comply with the measures in place for the sake of everyone’s well-being.

