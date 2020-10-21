Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (21 Oct).

All are imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will release more details in their update later tonight.

Gradual move towards Phase 3

While the Covid-19 Taskforce has yet to set a date for Phase 3, the outline of plans leading up to it bring hope that the time will come soon.

Besides allowing slightly larger gatherings, safety precautions will change too, to facilitate the heightened social activity.

One of the requirements moving forward is for at least 70% of the population to start using the TraceTogether app or token for safe check-ins.

By end December this year, usage will likely expand to all public places and will be mandatory.

Travel resuming with most countries

As Singapore makes good progress in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, other countries who are doing the same are ready to open their borders to us again.

So far, Singapore has made successful, 2-way, green lane travel arrangements with the following nations:

China

South Korea

Japan

Brunei

Malaysia

Indonesia

Plans are also in the works for greater ease of travel between Singapore and Hong Kong, not restricted to business or official purposes.

As for Australia and New Zealand, Singapore can only receive visitors from there for now, as the countries aren’t welcoming travellers as yet.

Continue being responsible citizens

Much of the credit for Singapore’s progress so far certainly go to our frontliners who’ve been working hard since the first outbreak.

We thank them for keeping everyone safe, and the country going, even amidst challenging times.

However, kudos go to the rest of us too, for doing our part as responsible citizens who abide by the rules to ensure our safety.

Let’s continue doing so, until things eventually return to normal.

Featured image adapted from CNN.