Singapore Confirms 36 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 36 new Covid-19 cases today (24 May). This brings the national tally to 61,860.

Among them are:

24 community cases

12 imported cases

22 community infections are linked to previous cases, and 2 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay. 5 of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

22 local cases yesterday with 21 in the community & 1 in the dorm

Yesterday (23 May), Singapore reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 21 community cases, 1 dormitory infection, and 3 imported.

Here are some of the highlights concerning the 22 locally transmitted cases:

2 unlinked cases were fully vaccinated homemakers aged 64 and 70

3 cases are linked to Changi Airport Terminal 3, bringing the cluster’s total linked infections to 108

JEM & Westgate are now a Covid-19 cluster with 4 cases linked

2 more cases are linked to the McDonald’s delivery riders cluster. Both worked at the Pasir Ris Elias Community Club outlet

The sole dormitory case works as a construction worker at H&W Communications Pte Ltd and is unlinked.

Separately, the government has confirmed that the South Asia family suspected of seeding the Covid-19 cluster in Changi Airport Terminal did not arrive from India.

They also revealed that most arriving passengers from India are returning citizens and PRs.

3 imported cases include 2 PRs

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the imported cases:

2 Permanent Residents (PRs) who come back from India

1 Work Permit holder from Malaysia

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Don’t let your guard down, stay home as much as possible

With community transmission of Covid-19 in the last few weeks, Singapore is on heightened alert.

This means we have to take extra precautionary measures by staying home as much as possible and wearing masks with good filtration capacity.

Until Covid-19 is over, we shouldn’t let our guard down. Stay vigilant and abide by safety rules so that we can beat the pandemic for good.

