Singapore Confirms 24 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (29 Jan).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the 7th consecutive day, Singapore has no cases in the local community.

Vaccines gradually reaching more residents

With the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine rollout gradually picking up pace, more Singaporeans are receiving their jabs.

From frontline workers and now to the elderly, it won’t be long till the rest of our turns arrive.

Vaccination remains up to the individual’s discretion, though the authorities highly encourage us to get ours.

On top of ongoing safety protocols, the vaccine may help Singapore move closer towards a greater sense of normalcy.

Stricter clampdowns on safe management breaches

True to their word, the authorities are also clamping down on safe management breaches, taking strict action on those who fail to comply with the rules.

Just recently, 12 F&B establishments were charged for not adhering to Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

104 individuals also received fines for breaking safe distancing rules.

Hope everyone will continue to adhere to the rules

As we approach the festive Chinese New Year (CNY) season, the propensity to let loose may encourage some of us to take certain rules lightly.

However, we should remember that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, and this isn’t time to let our guards down.

Let’s continue being responsible citizens and protect everyone’s health and safety.

