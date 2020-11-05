Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (5 Nov).

Of these, 1 is a case in the community. MOH will provide more details in their update tonight.

The 6 others are imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Precautionary measures likely to last much longer

Even though we’re anticipating the start of Phase 3 soon, this is no reason to let our guards down completely yet.

According to the Covid-19 Taskforce, existing measures like the wearing of masks will likely last for at least a year after Phase 3 begins.

This means that face masks will probably be a part of your #OOTD throughout most, if not all, of 2021.

Knowing that, we’d suggest stocking up on some comfortable ones to get you through the year ahead.

Efficient & effective contact tracing efforts

Singapore’s consistently low number of new cases daily also shows the efficiency of our testing and contact tracing efforts.

The authorities have been able to take action fast, and prevent widespread transmissions within the community.

Results prove that as we’ve had no new infection clusters in the past 50 days.

Hopefully, we’ll sustain this positive pattern and also see zero community cases for an extended period of time.

Gradual & safe return to normalcy

As we slowly but surely return to life as we knew it before the pandemic, let’s do our best to cooperate and make a safe transition.

Continue to adhere to health and safety precautions set out by the authorities, for the sake of everyone’s wellbeing.

After all, we’d want to be very certain that we have the situation under control before we can truly resume full normalcy.

We’re proud of how far Singapore has come, and hope that 2021 will beckon better things to come.

