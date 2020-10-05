Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (5 Oct).

According to MOH, there is 1 in the community and 5 among workers residing in dorms.

There is also 1 imported case who had been serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Gradual transition towards Phase 3

As our daily case tallies continue to stay low, hope for greater ease of restrictions is on the horizon, with Phase 3 changes possibly in the works.

Keeping to maximum 5 people in a group when we’re out may be a thing of the past soon, if the taskforce decides to allow it.

Source

Nevertheless, we have to keep adhering to precautions like wearing masks and safe distancing, while the risk of infection is still high.

More financial assistance to tide through the pandemic

The economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak is no stranger to us by now, and many are feeling the pain already.

Thankfully, the government is quickly doing what it can to ease people’s burdens, by offering assistance to sectors of society who need help most.

Source

Kind souls in the community have also been rising to the occasion and helping through whatever means possible, be it by providing food or money.

The emergence of such thoughtfulness during the pandemic has truly been a beacon of hope for many.

Hope Singapore can overcome this soon

Considering how we were recording daily case numbers in the 4-digit range just a few months ago, we truly have come a long way since then.

All that’s left is to keep numbers low or push them even lower, so authorities can have the confidence to allow more activities to return to normalcy.

Source

Our battle against Covid-19 is not over yet, so let’s continue being vigilant and responsible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bloomberg.