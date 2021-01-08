Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (8 Jan).

Of these, 21 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are 2 cases in the community today, bringing the total count so far to 58,836.

According to MOH, the 2 in the community “had been placed on quarantine earlier.”

Nationwide vaccinations begin

After a number of staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) became the first in Singapore to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, efforts to roll it out to more people are now in full swing.

Earlier today (8 Jan), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

His second jab will be 3 weeks from now.

The exercise today involved around 90 SGH staff too, who are part of the priority list of healthcare and frontline workers who’ll get their vaccines first.

Frontliners from other health institutions are likely to follow suit very soon.

The next group will be the elderly, who’ll get their jabs in Feb. When exactly vaccinations for the rest of the nation will begin is currently unclear.

Hope for Covid-19 cases to stay low as CNY approaches

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just over a month away, many Singaporeans may already be starting preparations in advance.

As we get into the swing of things, let’s hope that people will continue to adhere to measures like safe distancing and keeping masks on except while eating.

Most importantly, avoid socialising if you’re feeling unwell, and keep to no more than 8 in a group while out and about.

We’ve already made great progress so far, so we should continue to keep it up. Hopefully, we’ll be able to curb infections once and for all, and return to a pre-pandemic normalcy.

