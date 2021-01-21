Taskforce Considering Tighter Covid-19 Rules Due To Rise In Community Cases

As we enjoy slightly looser Covid-19 rules in Phase 3, the number of community cases has also been steadily going up, evoking concern among the authorities.

With Chinese New Year (CNY) approaching, the urgency to pre-empt any possible problems is setting in.

Therefore, the Covid-19 taskforce has expressed their consideration for tighter restrictions ahead of the festivities.

Rising community cases & clusters a growing concern

Taskforce members Mr Lawrence Wong and Mr Gan Kim Yong addressed the media today (21 Jan), marking a year since Singapore reported our first Covid-19 case.

Broaching relevant topics like vaccinations, they touched on urgent matters including the emergence of new infection clusters.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), this trend, as well as the rise in community cases, have likely been due to more interactions over the end-of-year celebrations.

Anticipating a similar occurrence for CNY, they’re thus considering “additional restrictions and safeguards” to keep infections under control.

What these measures are is currently uncertain, but they’ll provide updates in due time.

Celebrate CNY while adhering to Covid-19 rules

CNY is a time for family to get together, and is often a very happy occasion.

Though heavier restrictions might mean a change to festivities, that shouldn’t mean a complete halt to traditions like reunion dinners.

Keep the celebrations intimate, and in adherence to the rules, for everyone’s safety.

After all, you’d want to make sure everyone stays healthy for many more celebrations to come.

