S’pore’s Covid-19 wave finally slowing down, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

Covid-19 wave in Singapore subsiding, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

After weeks of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions, Singapore’s latest COVID-19 wave is finally easing up — a promising update shared by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Saturday (14 June).

Covid-19 infections & hospitalisations on the decline

In his post, Mr Ong noted that the wave, which began in late April, had initially caused weekly infections to soar to 26,400 cases, with daily hospitalisations peaking at 174. This placed considerable strain on the healthcare system.

However, the number of patients requiring intensive care remained “consistently low” and stable, at just two to three cases a day.

He credited this to the healthcare system’s increased resilience against the virus.

Latest data shows encouraging signs

Fast forward to mid-June, and the latest numbers show clear signs of improvement.

Estimated weekly infections have dropped to around 15,300, an approximately 42% decrease from the peak.

Moreover, hospitalisation figures are down to about 118 a day, a drop of 56 cases per day, which is roughly a 32.2% decrease from the peak.

In addition, wastewater surveillance readings — a tool used to track virus presence in communities — have also shown a steady decline.

Mr Ong took the opportunity to remind the public that while Singapore is better equipped to handle such waves now, Covid-19 remains a recurring challenge, much like seasonal influenza.

“This experience reminds us that Covid-19 waves…can still put pressure on our healthcare system,” he said, urging continued vigilance and preparedness for future outbreaks or new pandemics.

Netizens thank minister for update

Several Facebook users took to the comments to thank Mr Ong for the update and his efforts to protect public health.

A netizen thanked Mr Ong for “the good news” on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

One user expressed hope that the situation remains stable after the June school holidays.

Another commenter thanked Mr Ong for taking care of the situation.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, Mr Ong assured, and the public can expect timely updates should there be any changes in the virus’ trajectory.

