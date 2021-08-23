Singapore Confirms 98 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 98 new Covid-19 cases today (23 Aug).

Among them are:

94 locally transmitted cases

4 imported cases

Of the 94 local infections, 59 are linked to North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands. Authorities detected the outbreak through testing operations on 21 Aug after 3 dorm residents were confirmed positive.

Most of the confirmed cases are reportedly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Residents in the dorm are now under a Movement Restriction Order.

As for the remaining 35 local cases, 19 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, 2 of the 4 imported cases were detected upon arrival, while the other 2 started having symptoms when serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight. Today’s figures bring our national tally to 66,576.

35 Covid-19 cases on 22 Aug

Yesterday (22 Aug), Singapore also reported 35 new Covid-19 cases. These comprised 29 locally transmitted infections and 6 imported.

Based on the chart in the MOH Covid-19 situation update, yesterday’s figures were among the lowest reported in the last 30 days.

Source

We also reported 29 locally transmitted infections on 19 Aug. However, the number of unlinked cases on 22 Aug remains a concern as there are 17.

2 new clusters emerged, involving Case 68669 with 3 cases and Case 68799, also with 3 cases.

Meanwhile, a 91-year-old unvaccinated woman and an 87-year-old partially vaccinated man succumbed to Covid-19 over the weekend.

National vaccination progress

As of 21 Aug, 78% of Singapore’s population – or 4,232,803 people – have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,575,608 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, covering 4,475,214 people. 82% of the population have received at least 1 dose.

Additionally, 159,204 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered to 84,530 people so far.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.