Singapore Confirms 35 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Apr
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 35 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,554.
Of these, there are:
- 1 community case
- 0 in the dorms
- 34 imported cases
All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.
MOH will release more details tonight.
24 imported cases yesterday
In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases on 6 Apr, comprising all imported ones.
Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:
- 5 PRs who came back from Malaysia and India
- 1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from the Philippines
- 2 Student’s Pass holders from India
- 1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Ukraine
- 12 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, Bangladesh, and India — 1 is a domestic helper
- 2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders
- 1 from India to visit family members who are PRs
- Another from India to who’s here for a work project
