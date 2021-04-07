Singapore Confirms 35 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 35 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,554.

Of these, there are:

1 community case

0 in the dorms

34 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

24 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases on 6 Apr, comprising all imported ones.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

5 PRs who came back from Malaysia and India

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from the Philippines

2 Student’s Pass holders from India

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Ukraine

12 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, Bangladesh, and India — 1 is a domestic helper

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 from India to visit family members who are PRs Another from India to who’s here for a work project



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.