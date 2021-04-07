Singapore Confirms 35 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 35 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,554.

Of these, there are:

  • 1 community case
  • 0 in the dorms
  • 34 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

24 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases on 6 Apr, comprising all imported ones.

24 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Apr Are All Imported, No Local Infections For 3 Days

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

  • 5 PRs who came back from Malaysia and India
  • 1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from the Philippines
  • 2 Student’s Pass holders from India
  • 1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Ukraine
  • 12 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, Bangladesh, and India — 1 is a domestic helper
  • 2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders
    • 1 from India to visit family members who are PRs
    • Another from India to who’s here for a work project

