Pasir Ris Preschooler With Covid-19 Was Under Quarantine Since 15 Apr

With community cases on the rise, Singaporeans are becoming increasingly vigilant about the Covid-19 situation here.

So when a 4-year-old from Bethesda (Pasir Ris) Kindergarten tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday (29 Apr), it may have sparked worry among parents.

On Monday (3 May), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) revealed that the child was last in school 2 weeks before the diagnosis as she had been under quarantine since 15 Apr.

Hence, they explained that the staff and other preschoolers were not required to undergo quarantine or take a leave of absence.

Pasir Ris preschooler confirmed with Covid-19 on 29 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on 29 Apr that a 4-year-old girl was among 16 new community cases.

ECDA said she was quarantined earlier on 15 Apr after interacting with her uncle that had gotten Covid-19, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Her uncle is a 34-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) research fellow who tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 Apr.

As of now, there are 5 cases in the NUS cluster. This includes the girl, her mother, and her father, who is the research fellow’s brother.

Cleaning & disinfection carried out the same day girl tested positive

After the girl tested positive, ECDA informed parents of the situation, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The agency said staff and children at the kindergarten need not undergo quarantine as the girl had been isolated and was away from school for over 14 days.

Nonetheless, the school is not leaving anything to chance.

According to ST, thorough cleaning and disinfection was done at Bethesda (Pasir Ris) Kindergarten the very same day the girl was found with Covid-19.

ECDA assured that they are working closely with the kindergarten to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.

Safety measures at kindergartens

Currently, it is mandatory for preschool children above 2 years old to wear masks or face shields when they’re in a group setting.

However, the schools are allowed to be flexible with some children’s compliance with this rule, such as those with special needs.

Children will also have to take off their masks or face shields during certain times such as during meals and nap time.

ECDA will continue monitoring the situation before reviewing and adjusting these measures at kindergartens.

Adhere to safety measures

We’re glad the girl was promptly placed in quarantine after a close contact tested positive.

It is also reassuring that ECDA continues to err on the side of caution with regard to Covid-19 measures.

Hopefully with everyone’s cooperation and adherence to safety measures, the Covid-19 situation in Singapore will soon stabilise again.

