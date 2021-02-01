SGH Clarifies No Evidence To Suggest Woman’s Dizziness Linked To Covid-19 Vaccine

Singapore has begun its Covid-19 vaccination process with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, though some concerns exist over potential side effects.

According to The Straits Times (ST), one woman who received the first dose of the vaccine reported feeling dizziness and weakness in her legs, and is warded at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) since Thursday (25 Jan).

SGH came out to clarify details about her story on Sunday (31 Jan).

Source

They say there’s “no evidence” that her symptoms are related to the vaccine currently.

Woman warded for leg weakness after taking Covid-19 vaccine

Ms Lin had initially commented on a Facebook post of an article related to side effects of taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Source

Ms Lin told ST that she experienced dizziness after she received her first vaccine dose on 24 Jan, and went to SGH’s emergency department.

She was discharged the next day, but was later warded again as she felt weakness in her legs and couldn’t walk.

She claimed that after scans & blood tests by multiple doctors, none of them have been able to come to a diagnosis.

That said, she told ST that she still supports the vaccine, since her case is “just one in a million”.

“No evidence” that symptoms linked to Covid-19 vaccine: SGH

On 31 Jan, SGH posted on Facebook to clarify Ms Lin’s claims.

While doctors have conducted tests, it said there is “no evidence” so far that her symptoms are linked to the vaccine.

It added that they’re taking a cautious approach, and will continue to monitor Ms Lin’s condition and conduct tests as needed.

Vaccine side effects are inevitable

Scepticism still exists when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines, and some prefer to wait and see before they decide whether to take the doses or not.

However, side effects are a noted feature of the vaccine and some cases may experience symptoms such as fever, headaches, or allergic reactions.

3 people who developed severe allergic reactions as a result of the vaccine have since recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Also, hospitalisation as a result of the vaccine will be insured.

We do hope that Ms Lin eventually recovers, and it’s good to know that she still supports the vaccine. Hopefully doctors can figure out the cause of her symptoms.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.