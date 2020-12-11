Singapore Has 8 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Dec
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (11 Dec). This brings our national tally to 58,305.
Though there are no community infections today for the 6th day straight, 1 locally transmitted case was detected in a dormitory.
Here’s a more detailed breakdown for the rest of today’s new cases:
- 7 imported cases
- 1 case living in worker dormitories.
All 7 imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arriving in Singapore.
6 cases reported yesterday, all imported
Yesterday (10 Dec), MOH reported 6 new Covid-19 cases, all of whom were imported.
6 New Covid-19 Cases Are Imported, No Community Infections On 10 Dec
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
- 2 Singaporeans who returned from the UK
- 1 Singaporean who returned from the US
- 1 Singaporean who returned from Indonesia
- 1 Permanent Resident who returned from Pakistan
- 1 Dependent’s Pass Holder who travelled from Russia
The authorities also confirmed that the 83-year-old passenger on the Quantum of the Seas cruise does not have Covid-19 after conducting further tests.
MOH will provide more details on today’s new cases later tonight.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image by MS News.