Singapore Has 8 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (11 Dec). This brings our national tally to 58,305.

Though there are no community infections today for the 6th day straight, 1 locally transmitted case was detected in a dormitory.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown for the rest of today’s new cases:

7 imported cases

1 case living in worker dormitories.

All 7 imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arriving in Singapore.

6 cases reported yesterday, all imported

Yesterday (10 Dec), MOH reported 6 new Covid-19 cases, all of whom were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

2 Singaporeans who returned from the UK

1 Singaporean who returned from the US

1 Singaporean who returned from Indonesia

1 Permanent Resident who returned from Pakistan

1 Dependent’s Pass Holder who travelled from Russia

The authorities also confirmed that the 83-year-old passenger on the Quantum of the Seas cruise does not have Covid-19 after conducting further tests.

MOH will provide more details on today’s new cases later tonight.

